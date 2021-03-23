Sometimes with recipes I get an unexpected inspiration. Occasionally it’s come during sleep; once I dreamed an entire eggplant recipe and when I awoke, I remembered the whole thing and it was actually a viable creation, not one of those things where, when you wake up, you realize it’s totally silly and incomprehensible. Like those dream jokes that have you laughing hysterically until you wake up, and the joke makes absolutely no sense and you feel really stupid.
Other times I’m blessed with waking inspirations, like the one I had last week. I had picked up some lemon hummus and a package of that mini-naan, that Indian flatbread you can get at virtually any supermarket. I figured these two tasty items would make a nice, healthy evening snack. But as I was standing there, I suddenly had an idea. Why not get some Pico de Gallo and cucumber and combine the whole shebang into a sandwich? It would be a union of Mexican and Middle Eastern—a mixed marriage to be sure, but I’ve heard of stranger things.
Anyway, I’m happy to report that the result was one of the most delicious and effortless snacks I’ve ever made. And it does double duty. I made it for an appetizer when I went to a friend’s for dinner, cutting the naan into quarters. I made it for a breakfast sandwich with a side of eggs. And one day I had two delightful little sandwiches for lunch, with a cup of soup.
Hummus, by the way, is a Middle Eastern staple that consists of mashed chickpeas, lemon juice, sesame and garlic, with a little olive oil thrown in. I’ve made it from scratch, but why bother when you can find a variety of superb ready-made hummuses in kalamata olive, sun-dried tomatoes, chipotle, caramelized onion and other flavors? I love the Sabra brand, and for this particular recipe I used the lemon twist hummus—the lemon really jumps out at you and gives the dish a real kick. As for the Pico de Gallo—fresh chopped onion, tomato, garlic and cilantro, with a little salt and pepper—well, homemade’s a snap in the blender, but if you want to keep it really simple, you can buy it fresh in the produce section of any market.
The best thing about this dish is how completely healthy it is. You can’t believe something so yummy is calorie-friendly and good for you. Of course, the naan can pack on the carbs, but two small sandwiches are a no-guilt pleasure.