Continuing with this month’s theme of asparagus, here’s a wedding that can never go wrong: the nuptials of salmon and asparagus. Those two were just made for each other. Each has its own delicate, distinctive flavor that perfectly complements the other. And both of those flavors benefits equally from the same adornments of lemon, butter, olive oil, garlic, dill and thyme. Finally, each is the perfect example of healthy eating. Salmon is high in protein Omega 3s and vitamin D and low in calories, while asparagus virtually overflows with vitamins and minerals and is so lo cal you can eat it ‘til the cows come home (if you have cows, that is) and not only won’t gain weight, but will probably lose it, as this vegetable is the perfect natural diuretic.
Best of all, salmon and asparagus are absolutely delicious, either together or all by themselves. So if you decide to go on a healthy diet, they will never make you feel like you’re depriving yourself. This week’s recipe is proof of that. Salmon with asparagus, peas and tomatoes in a lemon thyme vinaigrette has so much flavor you can serve it anywhere, anytime, to anyone, and it will come off like the haute of haute cuisine. But wait—here’s yet another plus: it’s pretty much a no-brainer time-saver. After all, when it comes to cooking, that’s my motto: no pain, all gain.