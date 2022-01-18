Last week’s Sunday dinner featured stuffed pork chops, Portuguese sausage soup, roasted herbed potatoes, mini-croissants, and butternut squash mashed with butter, brown sugar, and cream. That definitely sounds like enough food, but then, this is the Crain house, where there’s always room for more. Realizing there was nothing green on the menu and tired of samo samo salad or steamed veggies, I had an inspiration. Why not green chile casserole?
I hadn’t made this dish for years but it’s simple enough. Basically, canned green chiles, eggs, milk, cheese and seasonings. I decided, however, to make it a little greener and more substantial by adding zucchini, bell pepper and onion to the mix. The result was perfect — light, flavorful and healthy.
The best thing about green chile casserole, aside from the minimal prep time, is that it’s reusable. Not just for next night’s dinner, but for next day’s breakfast or brunch too. That’s because it actually has the consistency of a frittata, or baked omelette. When it’s re-heated in the microwave, it gets soft and creamy and is great for breakfast burritos. Just add some crisp bacon, avocado, sour cream and salsa and wrap it in a heated tortilla. Or serve it up as fancy scrambled eggs. Delish!