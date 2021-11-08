I love corn, and am always looking for new ways to cook it. Of course, nothing can beat plain old corn on the cob, dripping with butter. But there are lots of other ways to enjoy corn, and one of my favorites is in a pudding.
There are many different recipes for corn pudding. Sometimes it’s called pudding, and sometimes a corn casserole. The basic ingredients are corn, eggs, milk and sugar. To those you can add anything from cornbread muffin mix to canned cream corn, sour cream, yogurt, vanilla, cinnamon, whatever strikes your fancy.
Another of my favorite things is corned beef. I’ve given you my super-tender, super delicious corned beef brisket recipe in the past, as a St. Patrick’s Day centerpiece. But last night I couldn’t wait for St. Patty’s Day. I was just in the mood for corned beef. So I made a Sunday dinner for myself and my friend Pierre, with corned beef; sautéed cabbage, onions, carrots and potatoes in a brown sugar-cherry vinegar sauce; and corn pudding. For dessert, I made pumpkin pie. Are my pants a little tight around the waist today? Oh yeah.
This recipe for corn pudding is really easy and unbelievably good. You get a triple whammy of corn—whole kernel, cream style, and corn muffin mix. It’s almost like a dessert—a real crowd-pleaser.