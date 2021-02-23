Roasts have always been a challenge for me. Whether it’s pork or beef, I’ve had to be very precise in following recipes, because it seems to be just too easy for a roast to turn out tough or dry. But last weekend I learned an interesting lesson. Sometimes, when you do everything wrong, it can turn out wonderfully right.
I was having a friend to Sunday dinner and was looking forward to making a pork shoulder roast a la Geoffrey Zakarian of TV’s The Kitchen. It involved braising the meat and cooking it with root vegetables in a stew, the essential ingredient being two bottles of stout. Geoffrey, a top chef, insisted that you had to have the meat at room temperature, and you had to trim the fat off it, and it needed to be tied throughout with string, and you had to coat it thoroughly with flour, and you had to use fresh herbs, and this and that. Then you had to cook it for three or four hours in a slow oven. The result looked too delicious, the roast falling apart, it was so tender.
I’d purchased a pork roast the week before and defrosted it on Saturday. On Sunday, I went shopping and got all my ingredients. But I also got distracted, and when I got home, guess what? I forgot the stout! It was too late to go back to the store, so I had to be creative. I pulled the roast out of the fridge, realizing that I’d also forgotten to let it sit to room temperature. Oh well. And I didn’t have any string. Oh well. I seasoned the meat with some garlic powder, seasoned salt, pepper and paprika and seared it in my Dutch oven, purposely not trimming the fat because it’s the fat that gives it so much flavor and juiciness. That’s when I remembered that in my haste — I was running late — I’d forgotten to dredge it with flour. Oh well.
I removed the roast to a plate and put the vegetables in the pot — I’m not a big fan of turnip or rutabaga, Geoffrey’s root vegetables, so I used baby potatoes, carrots, celery and onion. I cooked them for around 10 minutes, added the roast back to the pot, and for the liquid I combined chicken broth, canned diced tomatoes with garlic and onion, little apple cider vinegar and a cup or so of white wine. I didn’t bother with the fresh rosemary and sage, but used dried herbs instead. Then I put the whole shebang in the oven for two-and-a-half, not three or four, hours, and prayed.
And guess what? It was the best roast I’d ever made. The pork was so tender and juicy it fell all over the place. The vegetables were perfect and the pot liquor — or as Granny Clampett would correct me, likker — was just great. So here’s the recipe, my way!