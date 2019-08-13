When the weather’s really hot and humid, I can’t even think about a heavy meal. And when I’m craving watermelon and cantaloupe instead of chocolate cake, you know it’s summer.
The other day I wanted lunch, but just didn’t feel like cooking in my 83 degree kitchen. So I went over to Subway, intending to get my favorite, a six-inch tuna sub. But when I got there, I was instantly seduced by a photo of their Chicken Caesar Wrap. It looked so good—the ultimate in light and fresh—that I had to order it.
All it consisted of was some rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, Caesar dressing and a sprinkling of parmesan, rolled into a big spinach tortilla. I didn’t order any extra veggies and it was delicious—the perfect lunch for a sultry August day.
Thing is, that one wrap cost me around $7. I knew I could make it for a lot less at home without any effort, once I had the ingredients. Of course, by the time I got those ingredients, I’d spend more than $7. But I’d also have enough raw material for at least 10 wraps.
The next day, I went out and bought a rotisserie roasted chicken, a head of lettuce, a few tomatoes, some Caesar dressing, a package of spinach tortillas and an avocado. I already had the cheese. I whipped up a delicious chicken Caesar wrap and there were plenty of things I looked forward to making with the leftover ingredients.
If you’d like some ideas for a summer friendly wrap, here are two that I think you’ll enjoy.