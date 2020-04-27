Recently, when I was rummaging through my vast and definitely eclectic cookbook collection, I came across a real oddity: Coldwell Banker’s Current Classics.
I acquired this gem some 25 years ago, when I married my second husband. He was a widower, and his wife had some cookbooks from that heyday of curious cuisine, the 1960s and 70s. You know, when processed, canned and packaged ingredients were the rage, and horrible additives like MSG and liquid smoke stood proudly on every good housewife’s shelf.
The Coldwell Banker cookbook is a small paperback printed in Santa Paula, Cal., where we lived. It doesn’t have a copyright date, but you can easily pinpoint the era because a lot of it is pretty funny by today’s standards. I got a particular kick out of the opening section, “Celebrity Favorites,” featuring some awful-looking recipes from Dick Clark, Merv Griffin, Debbie Reynolds, Patti Page and other dead stars. Another clue is the liberal use of telling ingredients like Libby’s Fruit Cocktail, Ritz Crackers, onion soup mix and, of course, Cool Whip, which first came on the shelves in 1966. So I’d say the book dates from the late 60s or early 70s.
Despite the retro terrors, there are, surprisingly quite a few entries that actually look good. One of them is “Best BBQ Sandwich Ever.” It’s actually a version of Sloppy Joe that’s close to my own, and I guarantee it’s fast, cheap and great for lunch or dinner. Because some measurements look ridiculous—three cups of ketchup? Come on!—I’ve adjusted the recipe accordingly and combined it with mine. We loved it then, and we love it now. Some things never go out of date!