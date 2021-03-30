The other day I was thinking about one of my favorite salads — panzanella.
In case you’ve never had it, panzanella is an Italian bread salad that supposedly is Tuscan in origin. The name comes from “pane,” or bread and “zanella,” referring to the typical deep dish it’s served in.
So what’s a bread salad — a mixture of different breads? No, panzanella consists of the delectably light, fresh vegetables and herbs associated with summer and crunchy bread, tossed with a sweet vinaigrette. Fresh mozzarella is sometimes added, bringing to mind the simpler version of caprese salad, which is just a slice of tomato and some fresh basil leaves topped with a slice of buffalo mozzarella drizzled with a little olive oil or vinaigrette. So good!
While Panzanella is super easy to make, there are some essential rules — which you can always break! When I cook, I’m not a purist. I’m not above committing culinary heresy and substituting easier-to-find ingredients for the sacrosanct originals in a time-honored recipe. There are so few ingredients to Panzanella, however, that if you can find the traditional ones, by all means do. And the main traditional ingredient is heirloom tomatoes.
Heirlooms have much more flavor and personality than plain old regular tomatoes. They come in different colors — the purple ones are particularly distinctive — and odd shapes, and they’re sweet and rich. But if you can’t find good ones, a sweet teardrop, grape or cherry tomato will do fine.
There are many ways to make Panzanella. The basic ingredients this recipe are tomatoes, cucumber, onion, basil and crusty bread. I’ve added fresh mozzarella and fire-roasted peppers as well. The best bread for this dish is an artisan bread or a ciabatta. It should be day-old. As for the vinaigrette, there are hundreds of dressings out there, but the best bottled ones I’ve found are Brianna’s Blush Wine or Blueberry Vinaigrette, available at most supermarkets. However, as I demonstrated in a Cookin’ column a few weeks ago, homemade is very easy — I’ll give you that dressing again for this recipe.