I love potatoes. In any form. Mashed, hashed, French fried, home fried, scalloped, roasted, baked, boiled…have I left anything out? Yes, the potato is one of the most versatile foods. And it’s also surprisingly healthy, despite the warnings to avoid it if you want to lose weight. A medium (5.3 oz) potato has: only 110 calories (unless you mash it with sour cream, butter, half-and-half and cheese!); no fat, sodium or cholesterol; nearly half your MDR of vitamin C; and more potassium than a banana. It’s also a great source of fiber and vitamin B6 and contains powerful compounds that lower blood pressure.
So you can have potatoes even if you’re watching your carbs and calories. It all depends on how you cook them. If I’m being good, I eat them boiled or baked with a tasty butter alternative and a little plain low fat yogurt. If I’m being bad, there’s scalloped potatoes, with lots of real butter, heavy cream and cheese, or my home fried potatoes with onions, or a fried potato croquette…oh Mylanta. Actually, Mylanta is right—grease and my stomach are not friends, and more than once I’ve had to choose between hash browns and cramps.
But I have an easy and delicious potato recipe that that I love and that so far has agreed with me: creamed rosemary-garlic potatoes. I got the idea from the Food Network’s Pioneer Woman, who made creamy mashed potatoes with rosemary. Hmm, I thought to myself. What if you cut up and boiled or microwaved the potatoes, mixed them with a white sauce of rosemary and garlic, and baked them? So I did just that, and were they ever good.