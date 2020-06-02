Apricots are around the corner—yay! I’m mad about apricots, but the season is so short and fragile that I practically have to get up at dawn the day they hit the stands. It’s at best a two to three-week crop, if you’re lucky, because many is the year we never get them at all, due to inhospitable weather.
You can make a delicious apricot chutney using canned apricots, and dried apricots are a wonderful accompaniment to ham or pork chops. But there’s one recipe you just can’t make without fresh apricots, and that’s apricot pie. Whenever I can get the fresh fruit, I like to make a French apricot pie, or, as the French would call it, a tarte.
So what makes a pie French? Well, many of you are familiar with French apple pie, which is an open apple pie topped with a crumble consisting of sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and, if you like, chopped nuts. A pie to us is usually a filled pastry topped with pastry, but the French tarte is a pastry base that’s filled and left open. A French fruit pie often has a crumble topping.
And what’s the difference between Dutch apple and French apple pie? Not much, except Dutch apple uses brown sugar and French apple uses white. I like to combine the two, so I guess you could call my pie a French Dutch deal.
The French apricot pie I’ve always made is really easy. I buy the frozen pie crusts in the aluminum pie pans because A) I’m basically lazy when it comes to making pastry and 2) the ready-made crusts actually taste just fine, if you’re not a total pie purist.