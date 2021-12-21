Although my passion is cooking, I’ve never been much of a baker. I watch those Holiday Baking Championships on the Food Network and am in awe of the contestants’ talents. Baking is second nature to them. Most have been doing it ever since they were kids, and they whip up cookie dough and cake batter faster than I can say cookie dough and cake batter. But that’s nothing compared to the creations they produce. They’re veritable works of art, and I don’t say that lightly. Their cookies are like paintings, their cakes literal sculptures. I just sit there wide-eyed, going, “Oh my God, I’ve never seen anything like that in all my life,” over and over, like I’m in a trance or something.
That said, I can bake if I want to, and the results are generally fine, as long as I follow a recipe. It’s funny because when it comes to cooking, well, that’s where my artistry, if you can call it that, comes in. I love to take a basic recipe and fly with it, adding all sorts of ingredients of my own. Sometimes I even dream recipes in my sleep and believe it or not, they work.
Back to baking. The other night I wanted gingerbread. I’ve always made it from a mix and it’s always tasted great—it’s hard to improve upon those mixes when it comes to simple stuff. Unfortunately, however, I couldn’t find a gingerbread mix anywhere. The stores had banana bread, pumpkin bread, date bread, everything but gingerbread. So, I was forced to either give up on gingerbread or make my own.
I decided to go for it and found a recipe that was almost as simple as a mix and turned out swell. I did add a few of my own ideas, like the brown sugar, allspice and cardamom, and the whipped cream with sugar and cinnamon. I’m making it again for Christmas dinner, and I’ll add a couple holiday touches—powdered sugar on top, along with red and green sprinkles. Genius!