Like a lot of people, I love Chinese food. Only problem is, the closest good Chinese is in Montague-Whitehall—Chen’s. So that’s 50 miles round trip to get my fix. Actually, my favorite places for Chinese are in Muskegon.
I like The Red Wok, for sheer variety, quality and price. It’s AYCE (that’s food industry speak for all you can eat), and there’s everything from sushi and Mongolian barbecue to coconut shrimp and vegetables, pepper beef, General Tso’s Chicken, pot stickers, steamed mussels, hot and sour soup, and about a million other dishes, plus fruit, desserts, salads...at the eye-popping price of, I think, $7.99 for lunch and $10.95 for dinner. Compare that to over $8 for a Big Mac, fries and a drink.
No contest.
I also recommend the legendary Egg Roll House for great egg rolls—not a drop of grease in them—and a variety of excellent dishes, with portions so generous that you get at least two meals out of them.
Anyway, this past weekend I didn’t feel like a 100 mile drive, so I made a Chinese dinner for just myself and my friend. The menu consisted of Hunan stuffed mushrooms, pork stir fry with vegetables and chili ginger shrimp. While there’s considerable prep for a meal like that, the actual cooking time is minimal, as nothing should ever take more than a few minutes in a wok or skillet.
Although I’ve been cooking Chinese food for several decades and have a mini-library of Asian cookbooks, my favorite is a little gem: Chinese Made Simple. It features shortcuts and brand name ingredients, keeping it, as the title says, simple. I always put my own take on recipes, so I add things along the way, but the basic recipes are excellent for both novice and seasoned (no pun intended) cooks. Here are the stuffed mushrooms, with my own variations.