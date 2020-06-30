With all the heat we’ve been experiencing, heavy meals are the last thing on anyone’s mind. I find myself abandoning the stove in favor of super-quick throw ‘em together meals—or rather snacks. Some of my go-to’s have been a tuna sandwich with just tuna, butter and lettuce, and maybe a cucumber salad; or crackers and cheese and fresh fruit; or cold roasted chicken—those take-home barbecued chickens from the store are absolutely delicious—with a few boiled potatoes and some roasted asparagus. Even though, as you all know, I love, love, love to cook, hot, humid weather definitely puts a damper on my ardor.
So I’ve been on the lookout for nice dishes that are light, satisfying and will make you and/or your family happier than ordering a pizza or foraging for a fridge-fast meal. And what I call summer tacos fill the bill—and the stomach.
Why do I call them summer tacos? Because they capitalize on vegetables, are extremely low fat, and won’t sit heavy on your gastric apparatus. I also love these tacos because they’re so versatile. Think how many vegetables you can play around with. And you can also add a variety of crumbled cheeses, or chicken or fish or meat without worrying about a food hangover.
To go with summer tacos, how about trading those heavy traditional sides like rice and beans for a fresh fruit plate with watermelon, cantaloupe, grapes, cherries and pineapple? Or an avocado salad—I cut the avocados in half and replace the pit with a whole pickled beet, and place it on a bed of lettuce, cucumber, tomato, chickpeas and feta cheese. Or fruit fizzies—I like to mix unsweetened sparkling water, flavored or not, with some juice or fresh pineapple or watermelon with its own juice, add a squirt of lime, and wow, what a great cooler with pretty much zero calories.
Last year I gave you a chipotle veggie summer taco recipe. Since then, I’ve changed up the ingredients and have a new version.
Chipotle Veggie Tacos II
Ingredients
6 small red potatoes
2 Tbsp. olive oil
½ c. chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced, or 1 Tbsp. from jar
1 medium zucchini, cut into thin slices
1 c. shredded carrots
6 corn tortillas, warmed
1 chipotle pepper in adobo, slivered
Crumbled Cotija or feta cheese
1/3 c. chopped fresh cilantro
Preparation
In a saucepan, cook potatoes uncovered in boiling, salted water for 10 minutes or until tender. Drain and let cool. Dice.
In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add potatoes and cook until crispy on both sides. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add zucchini; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add carrots; cook, covered 3-5 minutes or until softened, stirring once. Add cilantro and mix well.
Serve in warmed tortillas topped with chipotle pepper and cheese. For extra oomph, squirt a little fresh lime over the toppings. FYI: For those watching their weight, only 147 calories per taco!