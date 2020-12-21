This year, my Christmas dinner is going to be absolutely politically correct. The same three friends who joined me for Thanksgiving are the guests. Since all of us are over 65, with underlying conditions or, to use the more ominous medical term, “co-mobidities,” we’ve been sticking close to home for months and observing all the safety protocols when we do go out. So I feel as safe as one can feel having a get-together in these scary COVID times.
One of my guests will be bringing the ham, and I’ll be supplying the glaze. In the old days, ham was a long, drawn-out affair, curing in the smoke house for at least two weeks. The idea that this process was designed for flavor purposes is actually false, at least originally. Rather, smoking was a preserving tool; hams could hang in smokers for two years. For today’s typical American family, however, the process has been pared down to around five minutes as we choose the already cooked ham we want from the supermarket.
I like honey baked ham, but smoked ham is great, too. There’s no great skill involved in prep; they’ve got it all done for you, down to the packaged glaze. But I like to make my own glaze, and have developed one that never fails to please. It’s as easy as can be, and it really elevates ham — or chicken or pork — into a dressy affair.
Ham with Cherry Brandy Glaze
Ingredients
1 fully cooked bone-in ham (6 to 8 lbs.)
1 c. brown sugar
1 c. cold water
3 Tbsp. cornstarch
1 16 oz. cans pitted dark sweet cherries, undrained
2-3 Tbsp. cherry brandy
1 tsp. ground mustard
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
¼ tsp. ground cloves
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Preparation
In a small saucepan, combine brown sugar, cornstarch and water. Blend until smooth. Add the cherries, brandy, mustard and spices. Bring to a boil; lower heat to simmer and cook for a couple of minutes, stirring until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice and vanilla.
Place ham in a roasting pan. Spread a generous amount of the sauce over ham and cook according to package directions. Serve ham slices with the remainder of the sauce.