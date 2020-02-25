When it comes to fast, delicious and healthy, stir-fries rate really high. Oh, I forgot to mention varied: there are so many different kinds of stir-fries that you basically can never get tired of this ingeniously simple method of cooking.
Stir-frying originated in China and has been going strong for a few thousand years. The technique is simple: vegetables with or without meat, cooked quickly in oil with a light sauce and served over rice. The most time-consuming part of a stir fry is the prep—slicing and dicing the ingredients and putting together the sauce. The actual cooking time is only a few minutes.
I’ve made stir-fries for years. I do a nice pork with eggplant, onion, tomato and cashews; a chicken with broccoli, carrots. zucchini and potato; and a beef with various vegetables in a peanut sauce, just to name a few. Recently, however, I came across an old Food Network magazine that had an insert straight from stir-fry heaven: “50 Stir-Fries.” In it is everything from Thai Basil Beef and Hoisin Steak stir-fries to spicy Korean Pork, Sweet-and-Sour Chicken, Chili Shrimp, Chinese Sausage and Broccoli…wow. You could make a different stir-fry every night for almost two months and never get bored.
So I thought, why not share one of these scrumptious sounding recipes with you? I chose one that particularly appeals to me: Thai Coconut Peanut Chicken. This is a sweet and slightly spicy dish that’s great for one person, two people or a family—kids will love the coconut-peanut combination. Before we begin, however, here are four tips that will make your stir-fry experience easier and more successful.
Because stir-frying is such a rapid process, measure and prep your ingredients before you start. You’ll need to add them quickly.
Time your rice so that it’s ready when the stir-fry is done. The meat and vegetables should be served immediately; otherwise they tend to get soggy.
Pick the right pan. The preferred pan is a 12-inch nonstick skillet wok, designed to give the ingredients ample room to move around while using a minimum of oil.
Don’t be afraid to turn up the heat. You want the ingredients in your stir-fry to have a nice sear. The oil should be smoking, and everything should cook super quickly on high, unless otherwise instructed.
Good luck and enjoy!