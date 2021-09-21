You know it’s fall because pumpkins are everywhere. I love seeing the big orange globes adorning the countryside, piled high in front of the stores, and grinning with their carved faces from porches and lawns.
Theoretically a pumpkin is just another type of squash. But did you know that it’s not a vegetable?
Oh oh. I’m in trouble, because remember that vegetable cookbook I wrote a couple of years ago? Well, it’s got several pumpkin recipes in it, because of course we all think of squashes as vegetables, and it never occurred to me that a pumpkin could be anything else.
However, it turns out that technically a pumpkin is a fruit because it grows on a vine and contains seeds. And for your further information, that means that cucumbers, green beans, and tomatoes are also fruits. Wow. Green beans? Are they sure about that?
Pumpkin dishes are great at any time of year, but fall is when they really shine. It’s amazing the things you can do with this amazing, uh, fruit. Pumpkin pie goes without saying. So does pumpkin bread. And pumpkin muffins and pumpkin cheesecake and pumpkin pancakes with cinnamon whipped cream…oh, my heart be still. But then there are those more unusual creations, like sweet pumpkin quesadillas, or pumpkin lasagna, or pumpkin carbonara, or pumpkin chili…In short, there are more unexpected ways to incorporate pumpkin into your cooking than you may ever have imagined.
One of my favorite dishes is butternut squash soup. Butternut squash is similar to pumpkin; it has a delicate flavor that you can play around with, using various spices and herbs. Now, you have to cook the squash first — you can microwave it, which is super simple, or roast it, which is more of an effort. Many pumpkin soups also call for fresh pumpkin, roasted, seeded, and the pulp scooped out of the shell. But I have a pumpkin soup recipe that uses canned pumpkin and believe me, little is lost in the deliciousness. For extra sweetness and nutrition, I add carrots. It’s fairly effortless to prepare and it’s the perfect addition to your fall dinner table.