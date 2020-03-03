A couple of years ago, I gave you an interesting recipe for Easter that comes from foreign lands. I also wrote about Passover, which coincides with Easter because the Last Supper was a Passover seder. I’ve had several requests from readers to print that column again, so, since It’s almost Easter, here it is.
I’ll bet many of you are planning your favorite Easter dinner. Undoubtedly it will feature traditional family recipes, because that’s what makes holidays particularly special—the foods we grew up with, handed down from generation to generation and sparking wonderful memories that make childhood come alive again.
Growing up Jewish, I obviously don’t have Easter dinner memories. No, my memories are of the Passover seder, or ritual meal. Now, the seder was actually the Last Supper, presided over by Jesus, a very good Jew, before he was betrayed. And believe me, it wasn’t—and isn’t—the savory feast that’s become today’s Easter dinner.
Commemorating the Jews’ exodus from Egypt, Passover is rather a Spartan affair. If your family is orthodox Jewish, there are all sorts of forbidden foods for the entire week of Passover. You can’t eat leavened bread because when the Jews left Egypt, they had to hotfoot it and didn’t have time to wait for their bread to rise. So they packed matzoh, or unleavened bread, a rather bland type of cracker that’s become a Passover staple. There are many other restrictions—for instance, while the other kids in school enjoyed their chocolate Easter eggs, we Jewish kids could only have these Kosher-hard candies and the traditional macaroons, and had to wait until after Passover to dig into our school Easter baskets. I don’t remember what else was off limits, but I do know that for us children, anyway, Passover seemed like a time of deprivation.
Today, however, having abandoned my orthodox Jewish roots in favor of international and inter-cultural cuisine, I can eat whatever I want, and cook whatever I want, at any time of year. I’ve made Easter dinner with the good old leg of lamb and all the trimmings. But recently I’ve become interested in Easter recipes from other countries.
In Greece, for instance, in addition to the roasted lamb which has been an Easter staple pretty much since the Resurrection, they make Easter soup, with lamb shanks, spring vegetables, herbs and long-grain rice. The Poles have their own version of Easter Soup: White Borscht, a creamed horseradish soup. In Sicily, a traditional dish is Easter lamb pie, which looks a lot like an Italian pasty. Lemon tart is a time-honored French Easter dessert. Pulla, or braided cardamom bread, is a Finnish Easter favorite.
If you’d like to add some international flair to your Easter table, why not try Steamed Shrimp and Roasted Peppers? This is a slight variation on the Italian Easter dish of roasted eel with peppers, and it’s light, tasty and very easy to prepare. I can’t take credit for this recipe, which comes from Saveur, but I’ve made it and it’s delicious. Note: They say it serves 8, but that’s 4 servings in my house. And don’t limit those servings to Easter: this exquisite low-calorie dish can be served for a lunch entrée or a dinner side all year round. Suggestion: add some lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese and you’ve got a beautiful, super healthy entrée.