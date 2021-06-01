As I write this, it’s officially the month of June, or in Oceana County, the month of asparagus. Actually, our honored vegetable has been ready for pickin’ now for several weeks, but those who love it never get sick of it, so here’s yet another recipe for all you asparagus guzzlers.
The rules of thumb for buying asparagus are firm, crisp stalks, tightly closed tips, and moist, fresh ends. Beware asparagus that’s flexible or soft. Also run in the other direction if there’s a questionable odor emanating from the tips, or if the ends are dry or cracked.
As far as cooking methods go for asparagus, the most popular seems to be roasting. It’s also the simplest, aside from nuking. What could be tastier, or healthier, than fresh asparagus tossed with some garlic, olive oil and lemon and roasted for 15 minutes? Well, the following recipe is all of the above plus some bacon and hollandaise sauce. It makes a great accompaniment to any meat, fish or poultry entrée, and it also makes a great entrée in itself, served over rice or a nice, big baked potato.