By the time you get this edition of the Herald-Journal, it will be Thanksgiving. So you’ve got the whole week ahead to make some delicious leftover recipes.
First on everyone’s list is turkey. I always get a bigger bird than will feed my immediate guests because I want plenty left over—for take-home packages as well as my own meals. Who doesn’t love hot turkey sandwiches with mashed potatoes and gravy—we called them Turkey Manhattans when I was growing up in Rochester, N.Y. Or turkey vegetable soup, or turkey casserole, or turkey salad or turkey pot pie? And the meat freezes so well you can treat yourself to days or weeks of variations on the theme of turkey.
Here are a couple recipes that make a great lunch entrée—Barbecued Turkey Melts and Turkey Salad Melts.