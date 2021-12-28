One of the happiest ways to ring in the coming year is with a New Year’s Day brunch. While I haven’t done one for years, when I was younger and living in L.A., my New Year’s brunches were famous, at least among my crowd.
Because I was one of the film critics for the L.A. Weekly, movies were a featured part of the day. The festivities would start at noon and I’d have a spread of all sorts of food — appetizers, salads, entrées, you name it. The guests would fill their plates and sit down for a classic movie. Then we’d break, have a snack, discuss the film, and it was time for movie #2. At around 6 p.m. we’d head back to the buffet for dinner and another movie followed by discussion and dessert, complete with liqueurs and espresso. I think the last guest rolled home around 1 a.m. Let no one say that Mary Beth Crain didn’t know how to throw a party.
If you’re planning a New Year’s brunch, or if you just want a great dish to serve for any occasion, how about a wonderful salad? Recently I received an e-mail from Cooking Professionally. It was a recipe for something it called Christmas Salad. I checked it out, and it looked really good, except that one of the featured ingredients was — yecch — kale. Now, kale is a vegetable I just can’t abide. But the other ingredients were fine. I tweaked the recipe, adding a number of my own ingredients to both the dressing and the salad and since Christmas is over, I’m calling the result New Year’s Salad. It’s super easy, super tasty and a super good-for-you way to greet 2022.