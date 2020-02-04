I’m a big cabbage fan. It’s a wonderful vegetable to cook with, and it also makes a great snack raw. As a matter of fact, cabbage is rated one of the world’s all-time healthiest foods. I always knew it was the dieter’s dream, being virtually calorie free and high in fiber, but I had no idea it’s actually touted as a “miracle” food, with so many beneficial vitamins and minerals that, if you believe its admirers, move over apples—a cabbage a day keeps the doctors and Big Pharma away.
Among cabbage’s wonders: It’s higher in Vitamin C than oranges. Its powerful antioxidant properties can heal everything from wounds, damaged tissue and ulcers to depression and immune system deficiencies. It’s supposedly a cancer preventer. It slows the process of Alzheimers. And who needs carrots? If you’ve got eye problems, or want to protect your vision, eat cabbage instead. It’s loaded with beta-carotene, lutein and iodine, all of which support eye health. If you need to lose weight, cabbage specifically targets belly fat. And its high calcium, magnesium and potassium content strengthens bones and prevents osteoporosis. In addition, potassium also lowers blood pressure and guards against varicose veins.
Some of you might remember my recipe for Braised Red Cabbage with Apples from a couple of years ago. I’ve changed it up a bit, and the new version features either white or red cabbage, a few new ingredients, and is cooked on the stove, not in the oven. I think it’s even better than the other one, but whichever you prefer, they’re both great dishes for cold winter days and nights.