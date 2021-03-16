In my regular column this week, I take a trip back in time to 1924, courtesy of one of my antique magazines, The People’s Home Journal. I have several issues of that publication, which is a real window into how we lived a century ago.
I thought it would be fun to make both that column and this one sort of companion pieces. In the People’s Home Journal, there’s a page of recipes submitted by readers. Because this happened to be the November 1924 issue, the recipes are Thanksgiving themed. But of course, they’re perfectly useful for any time of year.
Most of them are baked goods — pies, cakes, breads. What’s particularly interesting is that they don’t include oven temperatures or baking times. I figured out why: first of all, since most women did their own baking, it was undoubtedly assumed that they’d already know the proper oven temperature and baking time. And secondly, the ovens of 1924 were not the ones we have today. Many were wood ranges and gas or oil stoves, with no temperature gauges. You judged the right temps by feel, actually sticking your hand in the oven. So the housewife of 1924 really relied on experience when it came to the culinary arts.
The great thing about recipes is their timelessness. Just think — the ladies who sent these in to the People’s Home Journal in 1924 are long dead, but their creations live on. I’ve picked several recipes that look pretty easy and still sound delicious, 100 years later. As to baking temps and times, well, you can look up similar recipes in your old reliables like Joy of Cooking or Betty Crocker cookbooks, or just go online. The headline on the page reads, “Recipes Tested By Our Readers That May be Used for the Thanksgiving Dinner.” Just replace “Thanksgiving” with “Easter” and you’re all set.