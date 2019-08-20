If I were on Death Row and had to choose my last meal, well, I might never get executed because it would take me so long to choose my favorite repast. I might, however, be able to narrow it down to some sort of pasta dish. I’m so pasta crazy, I swear there are Italian genes hiding in my Jewish DNA. I could eat spaghetti and meatballs every day of the week, or fettuccini Alfredo, or a good old carbonara or pesto tortellini…The possibilities are endless.
That’s one reason I loved The Sopranos. In addition to being one of the greatest TV series ever created, it always featured these big Italian food fests. Next to murder, eating came first with this Mafia crowd, and practically every episode had the obligatory Italian family meal, complete with yelling, screaming and a great pasta dish.
I used to watch the Sopranos’ dinner table carefully, taking notes on the menus. Tony Soprano’s wife, Carmella, made a ricotta pie that sent me looking online for a recipe. Someone was always making a lasagna that looked really good. But one dish in particular intrigued me, because I’d never tried it and it looked so easy, and so delicious: Pasta al Pomodoro, or pasta with tomatoes.
I knew how to make a tomato sauce, of course. Saute onions, green pepper, mushrooms and garlic in olive oil and butter, add some tomato paste, water, red wine, diced tomatoes, Italian seasonings, pepper, salt and some sugar. This is your typical hearty spaghetti sauce, which usually includes Italian sausage, or meatballs, or both.
But Pasta al Pomodoro is a much simpler, more delicate version, much like a Margherita pizza compared to a pizza deluxe. It’s basically tomatoes, fresh basil and Parmesan cheese (you can use Romano or Pecorino too), and it’s done before you can say “mangia!” If you’re on a budget, and cooking for one or a family, add a salad, some garlic bread and it’s the perfect dinner—fast, cheap yet elegant, and absolutely delicious.