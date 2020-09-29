Anyone out there remember Jimmy Dean? The reason I ask is that lately they’ve been running these Jimmy Dean commercials, in which the country western star extols the virtue of a good start to the day with a plateful of eggs and his famous sausage patties.
When I first saw the commercial, I was kind of creeped out. Although they didn’t show Dean, it was his voice, all right. But how could that be? Jimmy was a TV fixture when I was little in the 1950s. He was a good ole boy with a slow Texas drawl and a geetar who made it big in records with hits like “Bad Old John,” and then as an actor and host of that weekly foray into down home good clean fun, The Jimmy Dean Show. His heyday was over 50 years ago. It was doubtful if he was even still alive.
So I looked him up online and sure enough, he died in 2010, at the age of 81. So where did this commercial come from? Was he speaking from the Great Beyond?
I finally figured out that it must have been an old ad. But it still had the power to make me want Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sausage. A few days later, I found myself checking out the breakfast sausage section at Meijer. Which was when I spied the Jimmy Dean Breakfast Bowls, featuring a tempting picture of a bowl filled with eggs, potatoes, sausage, bacon or ham and cheddar cheese. I couldn’t resist buying one to try it out.
As is often the case with frozen meals, they don’t always live up to the hype. But this was easy enough to prepare—just stick it in the microwave for 2 minutes, stir, and nuke it another minute. Plus it only cost around $2.50. So it was worth a try.
It turned out to be delicious. I was sold on Jimmy Dean. But I’d only bought one bowl, and the next morning I was craving another. I didn’t want to get dressed and go out in the rain to the store. Which was when I remembered that I had all the ingredients to make my own breakfast bowl. So here’s my version of Jimmy’s, and another breakfast bowl idea as well. These recipes make two satisfying portions.