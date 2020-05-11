Well, asparagus season is officially up and running, so it’s time for some asparagus recipes. After all, if you’re an asparagus fan, you’ll be eating the stuff like it’s going out of style, which it basically is, as the season is so short.
Of course, not everyone likes asparagus. My mom, our beloved dearly departed Hazel, always hated it, and I never quite knew why. Maybe my grandparents tried to shove it down her throat when she was little—they were firm believers in that old philosophy that you ate everything on your plate or else, because there were starving kids in China. The Chinese, by the way, love asparagus, and there are all sorts of fabulous stir-fry recipes that use it, like the one I’m giving you today. Anyway, even though we rarely had asparagus when I was growing up because of Hazel’s aversion to it, I love it, and since the majority of my readers seem to too, I’ve discovered that asparagus recipes are always welcome.
The great thing about asparagus is its versatility. While it definitely has its own distinctive flavor, that flavor is sociable enough to blend with almost any kind of sauce, protein, and other vegetables.
And it’s great all by itself. Grilled, steamed, roasted, braised, with some salt, pepper, garlic, a little butter, or lemon, or lemon and butter, it takes minutes to prepare and is a veritable delicacy.
Here’s a stir-fry I created that’s Chinese restaurant quality yummy.