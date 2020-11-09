It’s comfort food time, and I think everybody’s favorite comfort food, besides soup and mac’ ‘n cheese, is good old mashed potatoes. They go with so many other comforting dishes. Meatloaf, steak, fried chicken, roasted chicken, turkey, pork chops, fish…I really can’t think of much that doesn’t make a happy partner to mashed potatoes.
I’ve always made mashed potatoes from scratch, but one day a friend mentioned that she’d tried these boxed mashed potatoes and they were pretty good and super easy. Like, just add water, milk and butter. Ugh! I was shocked. You mean those watery, tasteless boxed potato mixes that look like soap flakes? My friend assured me that those were from the olden days and mashed potatoes from a box have come a long way. She recommended the Idaho Potato brand.
So the next time I was at the store, I picked up a box. I made them and wasn’t impressed. They were better than the soap flakes, but they were too thick and sticky. I also tried a container of the prepared Bob Evans mashed potatoes but found them too salty.
So I’m back to my own mashed potatoes, which really don’t take a lot of time and are ever so much better. The following is my recipe for Kicked Up Mashed Potatoes. I add lots of extras, the kick being green chiles. I make them as a dinner side, but they’re equally good for breakfast and lunch sides, or just by themselves.