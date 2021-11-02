The other day I got a yen for a dish that was big when I was growing up—Salisbury Steak. That was the housewives’ go-to for faux fancy in the 50s, 60s and 70s. The name was so elegant—it sounded like it came straight from one of those posh British steak houses. In reality, of course, Salisbury Steak was just plain old hamburger, dressed up in a mushroom gravy. But who cared? It was delicious and still is.
The name “Salisbury Steak” dates from the late 19th century, when the American physician and chemist James Salisbury was promoting a meat-based diet as a cure for digestive ailments. According to Wikipedia, Dr. Salisbury recommended making an entrée from “the muscle pulp of lean beef, made into cakes and broiled.” In other words, good old ground beef patties.” When it comes to the rich, tasty brown sauce we associate with the dish today, the good doctor was more spartan. “Season to taste with butter, pepper, salt; also use either Worcestershire Sauce or Halford Sauce, mustard, horseradish or lemon juice on the meat if desired.” And if one was to be really adventurous, “Celery may be moderately used as a relish.”
Salisbury Steak, served over mashed potatoes, with a side of glazed carrots and accompanied by hot, buttered dinner rolls…Now that’s Sunday dinner. Or any dinner.