As I write this, Thanksgiving is only 10 days away. Boy, has this month gone fast. I thought I had at least another week to give you a Thanksgiving recipe, but next Thursday is the big day. So, here’s a heads up for a way to serve the turkey that’s a little on the non-traditional side, but incorporates all the traditional ingredients.
Every year I try to come up with new spins on the dishes we all associate with this particular holiday. It’s challenging. Thanksgiving is kind of a complex cooking event because new spins on old classics aren’t always welcome. Tradition is the key here, and you don’t want to mess with it. Every family has its favorites and nobody makes roast turkey or pumpkin pie or green bean casserole or mashed potatoes or yeast rolls or candied yams like mom or grandma or Aunt Ethel. But one thing is certain — all of those venerable dishes will be on the typical Thanksgiving table.
If you’re up for a different spin on the turkey, though, I have one I think you and your guests will like. One of my favorite dishes is Chicken a la King. Substitute turkey and you’ve got Turkey a la King. Admittedly, this dish is great for leftovers. But I think it also makes a great Thanksgiving Day way to serve the bird. Instead of dealing with a whole turkey, you can use turkey thighs. They’re big, incredibly tasty, and so much easier to prepare. As for the whole dish, it’s sort of everything in one. It’s got the turkey, the vegetables, the gravy, and you can serve it over the rolls or the mashed potatoes, or, if you’re a pasta lover, noodles. Plus, it’s delicious with cranberry sauce. Note: With all the other dishes at the table, this recipe should serve 6 to 8.