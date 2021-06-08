There’s a widespread misconception that bacon is bad for you. While the preservatives in most bacon aren’t exactly great, the fat is not a problem if you fry the bacon until crisp and drain it well. OK, what about turkey bacon, you ask. Well, I was surprised to learn that while turkey bacon is lower in overall fat content than pork bacon — 14 grams versus 22 grams — it’s actually higher in sodium — a two-ounce serving of pork bacon has 1,300 grams compared to — wow — 1900 grams for the same serving of turkey bacon. And turkey bacon is not really low in saturated fat. There goes your “good” choice!
Nonetheless, a BLT is one of the healthier sandwiches around. BLTs are low in calories — crisp drained bacon only has around 50 calories a slice; the lettuce and tomato are freebies; bread’s maybe 80 calories per slice; and if you don’t slather it on, the mayo won’t wreck your diet.
There’s an even better way to enjoy your BLT’s. I came up with this tasty idea by accident, as so many recipes are born. One afternoon I really wanted a BLT, but I didn’t have any fresh bread around. I did, however, have a package of flatbread wraps in the fridge. I also had some raw veggies, along with an avocado, that needed to be used up. I had mayo, but I also had bottled Caesar dressing. And what was that in the corner? Why, some leftover but still fine cream cheese. Before I knew it, the Vegetable Bacon Avocado Caesar Wrap was born. Note: It makes a perfect light, cool lunch on a hot day.