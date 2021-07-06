Well, the weather’s turned hot and muggy again and as I sweat through the days, all I can think about is a cool, refreshing drink. Most of the time that turns out to be good old ice water, sometimes with a little lemon to spark it up. I also drink a lot of unsweetened iced tea. When you’re hydrating, it’s best to stay away from soft drinks; the sugar will make you thirstier and diet drinks, with their artificial sweeteners, are generally even more icky sweet.
But on a warm summer day, when the grill is out and you’re sitting around enjoying the outdoors, there’s nothing better than a pitcher of summer cooler, a combination of fresh or frozen fruit with a sparkling beverage. There are a million great summer coolers out there, and I’ve chosen two that are really delicious—plus a fun drink for the uninhibited.