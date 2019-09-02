I decided to devote this week’s recipe to versatile vegetables—specifically, Mediterranean vegetables. I love Middle Eastern cooking and I have a staple of Mediterranean vegetables that can be used in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes. They include eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, red bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and garlic, and to me, they’re like an ensemble that can be changed around for any occasion. They also do double duty as both healthy and yummy; if you want your family to eat their vegetables and love them, these guys will fill the bill, as well as the stomach.
Here are two recipes that use many of the same vegetables. One is a roasted Mediterranean vegetable salad. The other is a vegetable gyro. Both make perfect light lunch or dinner entrées, especially with some couscous or rice pilaf and a cup of soup.