Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON. * HIGH WAVE ACTION, STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. * STRONG STRUCTURAL AND LONGSHORE CURRENTS, AS WELL AS RIP CURRENTS. * LAKESHORE FLOODING AND BEACH EROSION. WATER FORCED INTO CHANNELS BETWEEN PIER HEADS MAY FLOOD PORTIONS OF PORT TOWNS ALONG THE RIVER CHANNEL EDGES. WAVES MAY COMPLETELY SUBMERGE PIER DECKS AT TIMES. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS TODAY INCLUDE NORTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN, HOLLAND STATE PARK, MUSKEGON STATE PARK, MEARS STATE PARK IN PENTWATER, STEARNS PARK IN LUDINGTON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...NORTH WINDS OF 10 TO 20 MPH WILL GENERATE WAVES OF 3 TO 5 FEET TODAY. THE MOST DANGEROUS CONDITIONS WILL OCCUR ON THE NORTH SIDE OF NORTH PIERS. STAY OFF PIERS AS YOU CAN BE EASILY SWEPT OFF BY HIGH WAVES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HIGH WAVE ACTION MAKES SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. FURTHER BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY AND LAKESHORE PROPERTY OWNERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF MORE DAMAGE TO THE DUNES AND BLUFFS. &&