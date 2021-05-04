A friend and I like to reserve Friday or Saturday for Pizza Night. So last Saturday, when he said, “Where should we order from?”, I was in a quandary. Although I enjoy both B.C. and Hart Pizza’s fare, I was in the mood for something new. Then I had an inspiration. Why don’t we make our own?
Admittedly, that’s not a particularly ingenious idea. Lots of people make their own pizza. I do it frequently, and have given you my recipe for my veggie pesto pizza, which is, by other people’s accounts, better than anything you can order out. But tonight, I wanted a whole new adventure in homemade pizza.
First question: what was in the fridge? Hmm. Italian sausage. Onions. Tomatoes. Half an eggplant. What did I have in the pantry? A jar of prepared pizza sauce, a can of artichoke hearts, a can of sliced black olives, and a jar of fire-roasted red peppers. The wheels started turning. I decided to make two different pizzas and went to the store for naan pizza crusts — you can find them at Hansen’s, and they’re the best — and a few other ingredients. I’d seen a recipe for an eggplant pizza that used ricotta cheese, so I got some, along with a container of those lovely little buffalo mozzarella “pearls” that are so much better than packaged shredded mozzarella because they’re creamy and fresh. I also bought some sliced mushrooms and fresh basil. OK. That should do it.
I ended up making one pizza with eggplant, onions, fresh tomatoes, basil and ricotta, and another with Italian sausage, fire-roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, onion and black olives. They were super easy — about 15 minutes each to prepare and 15 to 20 minutes to bake. And were they ever good. Here’s the recipe for the eggplant ricotta pizza, and I’ll give you the one for the sausage and fire-roasted pepper pizza next week. Why not try one or both of them for your next pizza night?