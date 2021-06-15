With its prickly, tough leaves and fibrous, inedible choke, a fresh artichoke bears no slight resemblance to the man-eating plant in Little Shop of Horrors. Maybe that’s why so many people avoid the poor vegetable, except in canned form.
Alas! The artichoke is one of God’s noblest and tastiest creations. There is nothing in the world like a freshly cooked artichoke heart dipped in lemon butter. It melts in your mouth and is such a delicacy that it’s worth digging through the outer leaves and the choke to get to it. Believe me, there is no comparison with the canned version. And the inner meat of the leaves is also delicious, though scant. It takes around 40 minutes to boil an artichoke and minimal time to make lemon butter or another dipping sauce, and it’s definitely worth the time. Not only are they delicious, but artichokes are the dieter’s boon. They contain virtually no calories and make a really satisfying snack or appetizer.
The following recipe is for baby artichokes with aioli—a sort of garlic hollandaise. Tender baby artichokes are steamed, drizzled with a lemon Parmesan garlic dressing, and broiled to perfection.