Because the paper is being delivered early this week, you should have it in your hand the day before Thanksgiving, meaning there’s still time to make my recipe for dressing — or is it stuffing?
It’s both, of course. The only difference is the vessel it’s put in. Inside the turkey, dressing becomes stuffing. Baked outside, in a casserole or baking dish, it’s just dressing. Which method you choose is up to you — I always make the dressing separately, primarily because it seems to go a longer way. Stuffed into the turkey, you’re limited by the cavity size, and you lose some because a certain amount will stick to the bones.
But don’t you lose something if you don’t stuff the turkey —mainly the wonderful turkey juices that will moisten and enrich the bread and other ingredients? Nope. My dressing very moist, thanks to chicken broth, milk and a teensy bit of wine. During baking, I baste it with the turkey drippings, which are phenomenal because, if you’ve made my basting sauce that I gave you on a previous Thanksgiving, you know it’s a mixture of orange juice, brown sugar, melted butter and soy sauce — yum! Sweet, spice, tangy, it really makes the turkey, and the dressing, shout out.
I developed my dressing recipe over the years, and I add or subtract an ingredient here and there whenever the spirit moves me. This year, I’m omitting the oysters and adding a chopped apple. But you can include one or the other or both if you like. If you decide to put oysters in your dressing, I use the regular canned ones — not the smoked. I made that mistake once and the smoked oysters overpowered everything.
In this dressing, mushrooms are the standout ingredient.