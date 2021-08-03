Love bananas? Love blueberries? Then you’ll love blueberry banana bread.
If you’re like me, you buy a bunch of bananas, but never get around to eating all of them before the scent of overripe bananas begins to fill your kitchen. Then it’s time for banana bread. Well, the other night I was going to use up some old bananas when I remembered that I also had half a pint of fresh blueberries in the fridge. Hmm. I usually added raisins to my banana bread. Why couldn’t I use blueberries instead?
I went online and sure enough, there were a number of recipes. So I turned my own banana bread recipe — which I modestly claim is the best I’ve ever had — into blueberry banana bread, which just meant substituting blueberries for raisins and adding some cinnamon. The result was to die for. I had a friend over for dinner and that bread smelled so good that when I took it out of the oven, we just couldn’t wait for it to cool completely. So I served it while it was still hot-warm, and it was so moist we had to eat it with a fork. It was so delicious! The slight tartness of the blueberries melded perfectly with the bananas and sugar, giving it just the right amount of tangy sweetness.
Since blueberries are still in season, get yourself some at the store, or have a fun day picking your own at one of our local blueberry farms. And here’s a cooking tip I wasn’t aware of — for blueberry banana bread, you toss the blueberries in a tablespoon of flour. Why? To keep them from sinking to the bottom of the bread. I learn something new all the time.