St. Patrick’s Day is a month away, but I’m getting ready. As you know from past Cookin’ columns, I do an annual St. Patty’s day feast that I look forward to all year.
When we think of St. Patrick’s Day, and Ireland, corned beef and cabbage immediately come to mind. Ironically, however, this classic repast isn’t traditionally Irish. It’s the Irish American version of what they serve up in the Auld Sod on St. Patrick’s Day: bacon and cabbage. Or, as one History Channel authority put it, corned beef and cabbage is as Irish as spaghetti and meatballs.
What is traditionally Irish, however, is lamb stew. And what could be more Irish than lamb stew with Guinness?
I created my St. Patrick’s Day lamb stew by combining aspects of four or five different recipes and adding a few new touches.
The most important ingredient is a bottle of stout. Guinness is recommended, but any stout will work.
Now, stout by itself is definitely an acquired taste. Being a lover of sweeter, lighter brews like Corona or Stella, stout is just too much for me to handle. My one and only experience with it was in Ireland, when I ordered it in a Dublin pub and almost threw up after my first sip. First of all, it was warm—the way they serve all beer in the British Isles and, for that matter, pretty much every other country except the U.S. Yuk! I’m used to my beer ice cold. Then, it was so bitter! Double yuk!
But disguised in a stew, stout is remarkably worthy. It adds just the right touch of depth, providing a gravy that’s deliciously rich and full-bodied.
Anyway, here’s what you’ll need for a lamb stew that amply serves a crowd.