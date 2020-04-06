This is going to be a very strange Easter/Passover season—the first any of us remember in lockdown. We can’t go to church or synagogue. Instead of gathering together to worship or share the traditional meal with extended family and friends, we will be sheltered at home, staying safe from the virus that is roaring through the country and the world like an out-of-control wildfire.
But we can still have our seder or Easter dinner with our immediate families, or maybe a couple of safe friends. And, in keeping with my promise to give you tasty, budget-conscious dishes during this time of economic and social hardship, I have a dish that’s really cheap, really delicious and perfect for either your Passover or Easter table: yams mousseline.
I learned how to make this Southern favorite years ago from a tiny little pocket-sized cookbook, and I’ve since made the recipe my own with the addition of carrots, raisins, orange juice, honey and apricot brandy. Sweet and pungent with a generous amount of pumpkin pie spices, it’s the absolute perfect accompaniment to ham or whatever main meat dish you’re serving.
Of course, you can make this recipe with either sweet potatoes or yams. Which brings up the age-old question, what’s the difference between the two? Frankly, I always forget so I have to look it up. The answer is actually fascinating. Bet you never knew that yams and sweet potatoes aren’t even related botanically. I sure didn’t. I mean, they’re almost alike in taste and appearance. And don’t they both come from the potato family?
Nope. To quote the academic explanation, “Yams are a monocot (a plant having one embryonic seed leaf) from the dioscoreaceae or yam family. Sweet potatoes (often called yams) are a dicot (a plant having two embryonic seed leaves) and are from the convolvulacea or morning glory family.”
Now that you know some new big words, when it comes right down to it, who cares? I use sweet potatoes and yams interchangeably because both work in the same recipes. And that’s because, in the U.S., anyway, yams and sweet potatoes are considered the same thing.
Second question: where, exactly, does the term “mousseline” come from? Well, it’s a French word for a finely spun fabric like muslin, made from wool or cotton, and it’s easy to see how it fits its culinary equivalent. A mousseline is a soft, light sweet or savory mousse, and once you’ve tasted yams mousseline, you’ll be a forever fan.