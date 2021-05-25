I discovered a new dish, at least new to me: Bang Bang Chicken. Ironically enough, it’s a Chinese dish, and as you all must know by now, I love Chinese food and Chinese cooking. But perhaps the reason I haven’t been acquainted with this particular delicacy until now is that it’s Szechuan, meaning that it comes from a Chinese province that’s known for its hot and spicy cuisine, which is often a little too hot and spicy for me. And since there aren’t, to my knowledge, any restaurants closer than Grand Rapids that specialize in Szechuan cooking, Bang Bang Chicken somehow snuck through the cracks.
But the other day, I received an e-mail from a site called Cooking Professionally, with a recipe for Bang Bang Chicken that looks so good I figured, why not pass it on to you? It’s really simple and would make a great hit at the family table. It’s similar to a Japanese dish I make a lot, Chicken Katsu, which I’ve shared with you; the only difference between Katsu and Bang Bang is the sauce.
In this recipe, the chicken is fried, but when I looked up Bang Bang Chicken online, I was surprised to learn that the traditional dish actually consists of shredded chicken, julienned cucumber, and a spicy sauce. And where does the “bang bang” come from? I thought it referred to the sauce, which, being hot and tangy, really delivers a bang to the taste buds. But it turns out I was really far off. “Bang bang” refers to a utensil used to hit, beat and smash the chicken into small, flattened pieces.
And when it comes right down to it, who cares if the chicken is fried or shredded, as long as it tastes good? This recipe will, for sure.