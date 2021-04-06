In my column this week, I talk about the Easter dinner I made, in particular the showpiece: an asparagus-cheese tart. I wanted to make a standout vegetable dish and found this one online. Well, there wasn’t just one; there were at least 20, or maybe 30, or maybe 100 different kinds of asparagus-cheese tarts. So I chose the prettiest one.
The photo showed a magnificently browned puff pastry in a baking dish, filled with a beautiful golden yellow custard topped with a stately row of roasted asparagus spears. It looked like a work of art, a real gourmet masterpiece. Definitely intimidating. So you’d never guess how simple it is to prepare. The basics of this dish are fresh asparagus, puff pastry and a filling of cheese, eggs, milk and spices/herbs. You don’t even have to make the pastry — just grab a box of the frozen sheets. All it really boils down to is an omelet in fancy dress clothes — or just another version of a quiche.
When I tasted the filling, I found it to be somewhat bland. So I kicked it up with curry powder, paprika, chopped garlic, Half-and-Half, and chive cream cheese. It turned out very nicely, although the asparagus spears were a bit on the stringy side, making them difficult to bite into. But for a first try, it was pretty darn good. So I’m delighted to share the recipe with you, along with some recommendations to make it even better. For instance, you don’t have to limit the topping to asparagus. Like a pizza, the possibilities are endless. If you want just asparagus, I suggest cutting the spears into bite-size pieces and mixing them in with the filling. But you could also use mushrooms, broccoli florets, artichokes, zucchini, fire-roasted sweet peppers, whatever suits your fancy.