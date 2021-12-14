What are you cookin’ for Christmas? A couple of my friends and I are putting together a good old-fashioned holiday dinner. Pierre is making the ham with pineapple sauce, the buttered carrots, the roasted broccoli with bacon, and the baked brie with cranberries. Debbie is bringing her famous Christmas cookies. And I’m contributing the six-vegetable and cream cheese-yogurt spread, the cheesy Mexican scalloped potatoes, and the sweet potato-squash pie. Mmm…I’m not counting the hours ‘til Santa. I’m counting the hours ‘til we eat!
The pie is a lip-smacking way to marry two good-for-you ingredients. Both winter squash and sweet potatoes are high on the nutritive scale and low on the caloric scale. They’re excellent sources of potassium, they’re good for diabetics as they stabilize blood sugar, they’re good for your blood pressure, and they contain a pile of beneficial vitamins. So, you don’t have to feel guilty about eating them in a pie. Well, OK, so there are a few ingredients that aren’t so guilt-free, like the sugar, cream, and eggnog, but hey, who wants to go totally virtuous on the holidays?