Sweet corn is still in season, and there are so many great things you can do with it I almost don’t know where to begin. Of course, it’s so delicious all by itself, steamed, boiled, or grilled and dripping with butter, that you don’t need to do much more than bite into it to get a dose of ecstasy. But with just a little effort, you can also create amazing corn dishes, like the one I recently made: curried corn with coconut milk and chiles.
I gave you a recipe for creamed corn a while back. Well, this is basically Indian creamed corn. It’s spicy, sweet and takes around 15 minutes to prepare. And it’s really, really delicious.
By the way, in case you’re trying to lose a few and think corn is an enemy carb, here are a few corn facts. People think corn is high in starch, sugar and therefore calories, so you should avoid it if you’re watching your weight. In reality, corn, like the potato, has many nutrients which offset the carb content. It’s high in vitamins B and C, and contains the anti-oxidants zeaxanthin and lutein, which promote healthy eyes and can protect against age-related eye diseases like macular degeneration.
As far as the sugar goes, that’s apparently another myth. Did you know, for instance, that a banana and an ear of corn are equal in calories—around 110—but the banana contains three times more sugar than the corn?
So embrace corn, and take full advantage of those wonderful sweet ears of summer.