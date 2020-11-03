Recently the Herald-Journal invited readers to take a survey, answering questions about the paper. What you like, what you don’t, areas that could be improved and things you’d like to see. We got some great feedback, but there was one comment about Cookin’ with Crain that was particularly interesting. “Mary Beth Crain should include easier recipes, like crackpot (sic) recipes.”
Well, I could definitely come up with plenty of crackpot recipes, but I’ll give this reader the benefit of the doubt. I’m sure this was just a typo and she—or he—meant crockpot. I appreciate the suggestion, and here’s why I haven’t gone into crockpot territory. I don’t use one. That’s because I work from home and also, I don’t have a family to cook for. I have a very nice crockpot that my brother and sister-in-law gave me one Christmas around 10 years ago, and I used it once, I think, to make one of my favorite dishes, braised short ribs in wine. As I recall, the meat was a little on the dry side, not nearly as good as when I make it in my trusty old Dutch oven. On the other hand, you have to get used to crockpot cooking. Like anything else, there will be hits and misses until you become familiar with the right cooking levels and times.
That being said, I’m always willing to accommodate my readers, and I really do appreciate your taking the time to give me feedback. So this week, I’m giving you what looks like a delicious crackpot—I mean crockpot—recipe that I found online. I haven’t made it myself, but I’ve been eyeballing recipes for years and I know a winner when I see one. And if you don’t have a crockpot, you can easily adapt it to your skillet or oven.