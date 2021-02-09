For anyone who thinks that cooking at home is lots more bother than ordering out, here’s a good story. A few months ago, a friend and I were in the mood for Italian. We tried ordering a pizza from B.C. in Hart, but it was a Monday night and they were closed. Then we went to Hart Pizza hoping to eat there — some restaurants were still doing dine-in — but their door was locked ,and there was a sign on it, “Take Out Only.” By this time we were really hungry and not thrilled about going home, checking out their online menu, placing an order and waiting at least half an hour.
So I had an idea. I was all geared up for Hart Pizza’s Fettuccine Alfredo. But I make a delicious Alfredo myself. In fact, it’s a combination of some of my own ingredients and the recipe from the Olive Garden. It only takes about 20 minutes to whip up, and I had all the ingredients at home. I also had some Italian bread in the freezer for garlic bread, and my friend, who’s a salad fiend, always keeps all sorts of salad fixings on hand, plus the best Caesar dressing in a bottle, Cardini’s Original.
“Why don’t we make our own Italian dinner?” I suggested. “It will be faster than ordering out.”
So we went to his house and in approximately 30 minutes we were sitting down to an Italian meal every bit as good — dare I say even better — as what we would have gotten at Hart Pizza or the Olive Garden, for a fraction of the price. Plus my friend sets a beautiful table, and he brought out fancy plates and cloth napkins and by God, it was just like eating in an upscale restaurant.
Since Valentine’s Day is this weekend, why not treat yourself and that special someone to this home-cooked restaurant dinner for two?