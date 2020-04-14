Well, it’s week three of my promise to give you a small dose of levity in the midst of the plague.
Apparently I’m not the only purveyor of humor during what may be the biggest tragedy of our lifetime. The internet is rife with coronavirus jokes and memes.
Isn’t this in terrible taste? You may well ask. How dare anyone joke about a pandemic that’s wiping out thousands of people a day throughout the country, and has claimed over 100,000 deaths worldwide.?
Simple. Since pretty much the beginning of time, human beings have used humor as a coping mechanism to get them through the worst of crises. Or, they’ve turned bad taste into humor, perhaps in an effort to prove that nothing is so sacred you can’t make a joke about it.
Sometimes this is known as “black humor,” or “gallows humor.” The latter term originated in the 19th century, when the murderer William Palmer, a doctor condemned for poisoning his patients, was led to the gallows and, looking down at the trap door, reputedly quipped to the hangman, “Are you sure it’s safe?” There is also the story of St. Lawrence, executed by the Prefect of Rome in a most grisly manner. He was roasted on a gridiron over hot coals. As the legend goes, after a while, the saint cheerfully declared, “I’m well done. Turn me over!”
And who out there of my generation doesn’t remember the Helen Keller joke craze? Talk about awful! Yes, in the 1960s, who knows why, a sudden, inexplicable rage of Helen Keller jokes swept the country. They were so bad they were hysterical. Like, “Why did Helen Keller play the piano with one hand? She sang with the other!” Or, “Why were Helen Keller’s hands purple? She heard it through the grapevine!” Or, “How did Helen Keller meet Stevie Wonder? On a blind date! What did she think of him? He was outta sight!”
What made these heartless witticisms so funny was that there were so many of them and you told them one after the other, machine-gun style, until people were helpless. I’m not proud of what this descent into bad taste says about the human race, but like everyone else, I couldn’t help laughing.
Today Helen Keller jokes have attained a whole new life on the internet. So I guess they’ll never die. Go figure.
One good thing about the coronavirus jokes and memes is that so far they’re not in bad taste. They’re just funny pokes at the situation, and the joys and sorrows of staying home and staying safe. Here are some faves:
One shows the Sistine Chapel ceiling and God reaching out to Adam—and handing him a bottle of hand sanitizer.
One woman tweeted: “In an unsettling reversal of my teenage years, I am now yelling at my parents for going out.”
The bright side: “Sleeping a little later (if you don’t have little ones), staying in your PJs, reading in bed.”
The bright side 2: “Let’s not forget that Rapunzel was quarantined and met her future husband so let’s think positively here.”
The not-so-bright side: “Side effect of quarantine is it’s really hard to end phone calls. Today I almost said, ‘OK, I have to run’ before realizing that there is nowhere to run to.”
On celebrities “complaining about quarantine and singing us karaoke to tell us not to worry: You’re quarantined in your million dollar homes and don’t have to worry about bills. Please Tell Me More.” One correction: multi-multi-million.
“Has anybody let the Amish know what’s going on?”
Cats are popular characters in coronavirus humor. This one shows an enormous cat fast asleep in four different poses. The caption reads, “My plans for this weekend.”
Playing Scrabble with the cat. The word “meow” pops up all over the board. Caption: “Quarantine Update 2.0. We moved on to Scrabble today but he keeps playing the same word! Isn’t that cheating somehow?”
“Not everyone is happy that you’re working at home in your PJs.” Photo of a fat, crabby-looking tabby. Caption: “Why are my annoying servants staying in my home all day now??”
“Day 1 of quarantine: I’m going to take this as an opportunity to improve my health.
“Day 2 of quarantine: For personal reasons, I am eating lasagna in my shower.”
For some strange reason, wives are popular targets. “If I get quarantined for two weeks with my wife and I die, I can assure you it was not the virus that killed me.”
“Day 3 without sports. Found a lady sitting on my couch yesterday. Apparently she is my wife. She seems nice.”
“They said that a mask and gloves were enough to go to the supermarket. They lied, everyone else has clothes on.”
“I was at Seven Eleven and a guy asked me if I believe in God. I’m buying dinner at 7/11, homie. I don’t even believe in myself.”
This photo shows a man wearing a dog cone, looking miserable. His dog is saying: “It’s for your own good. Don’t touch your face.”
“If you’re feeling lonely, here’s a way to get some social interaction at a socially appropriate distance.” Photo of a guy in his car, grinning. On top of the car is a large Styrofoam cup. Caption: “I was lonely until I glued a coffee cup onto my car. Now everyone waves at me!”
“The Apocalypse. What I expected: Anarchy. Zombies. What I get: Home office. No toilet paper.”
“Our cleaning lady called and said she will be working from home and will send us instructions on what to do.”
“Let make a QuaranTUNE playlist. I’ll start with ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’ by The Police.”
Things to do in quarantine: Sprout an avocado pit and watch it grow.
Photo of a naughty dog shredding toilet paper all over the living room. Caption: “Family devastated when pet chews up life savings!”
On the illogical aspect of the toilet paper shortage: “If a diarrhea virus hit us right now, do you think people would buy up all the nasal spray?”
Man wearing a coffee filter as a mask. On it is printed, “Coughy filter.” Caption: “If it works, it works.”
“Home School Day #1: Wondering how I can get this kid transferred out of my class.”
“Home school going well. Two students suspended for fighting. One teacher fired for drinking on the job.”
In closing, I’d like to add my contribution to what has rapidly become a cultural phenomenon. Someone sent me a popular YouTube video of a talking dog, encouraging everyone to stay home, stay safe. It was sort of funny but it got old fast. In my opinion, the “author” missed many opps for some really good laughs. So I decided to kick it up a notch:
“Please, everybody, don’t go out except for essential errands, like when you have to pee. Or poop. And no, snacking on someone else’s poop is not an essential errand. Sorry. I know there are so many wonderful things to do outside. I know you really miss chasing cars and sniffing your friends’ heinies and dumpster diving and tormenting the next door cat—my favorite thing in the whole world is dancing in front of her window, because she’s indoor only, and sticking my tongue out at her. You should see her—she gets all bent out of shape and claws at the window, screeching, only you can’t hear a thing so it just looks like she’s opening her mouth and nothing’s coming out and that’s REALLY funny and then I crack up and roll around on the ground in a laughing fit and that makes her SO madder! Oh, I want to go out, I want to go out! So I know just how you feel. But we have to be strong. Strong and safe. So I stay inside and chase my tail and pretend it’s a car. Our imaginations will become our best friends, trust me.”