The other day I came across one of the strangest movies I’ve ever seen.
It was on TCM, home to all film curios, and it’s titled, “Every Girl’s Dream.” It dates from 1966, and it’s a half-hour promo for Nancy Bernard, the recently crowned Maid of Cotton, and her tour of MGM studios—apparently every girl’s dream.
Maid of Cotton? I’d never heard of such a thing. It sounded ridiculous, but apparently it was a big enough deal for the winner of the annual Maid of Cotton Pageant in Memphis, Tenn. to hobnob with everyone from movie celebs to the President of the U.S. while traveling the country and the world. It was the National Cotton Council’s version of Miss America.
Nancy was a fetching young gal, tall, stately and gorgeous. She was shown tromping all over the studio lot, decked out in various outfits “made of cotton” and created by the best designers. She wore white gloves, of course—they were still the thing in 1966—and white heels, which made it a bit difficult for her to maneuver the rocky terrain in sets depicting the rough and tumble Old West or wartime rubble, but she was a real pro, perpetually smiling and never missing a step. Or maybe she did and they had to re-shoot her a dozen times.
Every Girl’s Dream was also a promo for the new Doris Day/Rod Taylor movie, The Glass Bottom Boat. While Nancy modeled the ultimate in cotton wear, Doris showed off fashions in the movie that were also made of cotton. And there was a cute scene of her and Taylor cutting up in a wardrobe “screen test.”
It was all unbelievably dated and corny. But the weirdest thing about this ode to cotton fashion was…it was in black and white! And in 1966! I mean, since the silent era, people were watching color films. The first ones, in the 1920s, were two-tone Technicolor, meaning everything was green and orange—odd but thrilling for the time. By the 1930s, people were enjoying full Technicolor masterpieces like Gone With the Wind and The Wizard of Oz. Granted, most films were still in black and white until the 60s, but the big productions like musicals and historical epics were in color, and certainly by 1966, b&w was pretty much passe. So why on earth would you make a movie about a vast array of colorful dresses and ensemble—not in color?
It’s crazy. The narrator had to provide the color, describing the outfits as if the viewers are blind. Or color blind.
She begins: “Nancy’s personal wardrobe was designed by Coty Award-winning Sylvia DeGay.” DeGay? In the fashion world? Time for a name change!
“Here’s Nancy wearing a soft dress of orange cotton crinkled crepe and silk embroidery.”
And what we see is…a white dress with gray accents. Then Nancy gets to sit in on the screening of designer Ray Aghayan’s wardrobe for Doris Day, to see how it will look in The Glass Bottom Boat. As Doris twirls around in a full-length completely white gown with matching white coat, the narrator reports:
“To match Miss Day’s sunny personality, Ray Aghayan designed an elegant yellow cotton pique evening coat, underneath which is a white cotton gown of organdy. The entire skirt is lavished with floral punctuation of cotton daisies, their brilliant yellow centers matching perfectly the color of the coat.”
Then Rod Taylor drops in to show off the dashing navy blue blazer with scarlet lining he’ll be wearing. And we see…a black blazer with gray lining.
The whole thing is even more absurd given the fact that The Glass Bottom Boat was in color!
Since this little gem was produced by the National Cotton Council, the only possible explanation is that they were doing it on the cheap. But I don’t see how that helps the cotton industry. Wouldn’t they want their clothing to look its best, in full color, to entice the consumer? Don’t ask me—it’s just plain bizarre.
Every Girl’s Dream prompted me to do a little research on the Maid of Cotton pageant. It seems the event began in 1939, and was held every December in Memphis, as part of the city’s Cotton Carnival. It was, by all appearances, a snooty affair. Contestants had to come from a cotton-producing state, and were judged on beauty, modeling ability and—give me a break—good manners and family background! Yes, we’re talking full-blown Southern Belle. Personality and intelligence were also thrown in. According to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, “The winner was featured prominently on her own float in the Cotton Carnival parade…and was treated as royalty wherever she went. Selection as the Maid of Cotton carried a high degree of status and mature ladies in the South to this day proudly identify themselves as such.”
If you think this is all a lot of malarkey—to use President Biden’s favorite expression—well, it is. Get ready, get set, believe it or not—the 1952 Maid of Cotton was Patricia Mullarkey! Time for another name change!
Actually, as product pageants go, the Maid of Cotton was typical. The winner’s function was to promote cotton to the world. She was considered a goodwill and fashion ambassador for the cotton industry. Chaperoned by an NCC-appointed manager, the Maid received all sorts of perks, from scholarships to an all-expense-paid tour of the U.S. and other countries. She appeared “in full regalia” at county fairs, parades and other public events; starred in cotton fashion shows; visited state legislatures, where she handed out miniature bales of cotton…
Sound familiar? Perhaps a little like our Asparagus Queen? Granted, our local royalty isn’t judged on beauty, nor is she a global ambassador. But she basically has the same function as the Maid of Cotton—to promote an industry.
The Maid of Cotton Pageant was a Southern institution for over 50 years, breathing its last in 1993, a victim of the decline of the cotton industry in the South and the competition of the global markets.
And what became of Nancy Bernard? That, indeed, is a mystery. I tried hunting her down online, but found, essentially, nothing. She was listed as “actress Nancy Bernard,” but when I googled her films, the only one that came up was Every Girl’s Dream. I don’t know whether she’s living or dead; when I Googled “Nancy Bernard obituary,” about 50 Nancy Bernards came up, so there you go. The Maid of Cotton might still be in the Land of Cotton…or Beulah Land.
But one thing we know for sure—for a single shining moment, her dream came true.