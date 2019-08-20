Crain is a gift
Dear Editor:
Mary Beth Crain hit the nail on the head again. The only thing I can say is that when I tell my sister (who recently moved to Michigan from St. Louis, Mo.) about how some folks Up North have windbreakers made of mosquito pelts, she just says “You’re lucky”. Missouri is blessed with poisonous snakes, poisonous spiders, and an incalculable amount of other forms of pestilence. Not to mention soil that vitrifies every summer into brown slabs — preventing even grass to grow.
My favorite time of year is immediately after Labor Day. Those wonderful weeks of early September can’t be beat. The Lake water is as warm as it ever gets. The tourists are gone. The traffic is light. There are sales on in the stores (of interest to my wife). The weather is stable and the air is great. What a blessing it is, when staying in Pentwater, to wake up to the sounds of the High School band struggling through rehearsal. The inland lakes aren’t crowded with frustrated off-shore racers masquerading as bass fishermen, and jet skis. I love sitting in my rowboat, and letting a gentle breeze push me, slowly, across a quiet lake.
Other seasons have their points, but “Back to school” season is best.
Ms. Crain is a gift.
DOUGLAS HICKMAN
332 Cherry St., Blissfield