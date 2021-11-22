One of the more unassuming aspects that I have grown to love about the West Michigan area are the brick buildings. I say unassuming. In my experience, at first nothing stands out, but then sooner or later somebody points out that the bricks here aren’t red. They’re a pale yellowish color. After that, you start noticing them everywhere.
I have briefly written about these yellow bricks before in an article on the Middlesex Brick and Tile Company of old Pentwater, but my appreciation and curiosity for them has only grown since then. So, I decided to take a much deeper dive into this quirky aspect of our local towns, and it turns out these bricks have a name. They’re called Cream City Bricks. If the term “Cream City” makes you think of the Cream City, Milwaukee, that’s correct, although there seems to be a bit of confusion about the name. Many people assume that Milwaukee is called the Cream City because of its long relationship with the dairy industry, when in fact, it is named after the same cream-colored bricks that we can find here in West Michigan. The bricks were such a phenomenon in the development of the city, there are even scholarly articles written about them.
When I wrote about these bricks before, I mentioned in passing that their color results from the presences of magnesium and lime in the local clay here. In particular, a red brick is the result of the oxidization of the iron in clay during the firing process, but when there is more lime than iron, the brick essentially gets bleach by the lime. Lately, I have found myself more intrigued by another question, and that is: why is there so much magnesium and lime in our clay here? Luckily for me, I discovered an article titled “Cream City: The Brick that made Milwaukee Famous” written by a man named Andrew Charles Stern which tackles the subject in depth. He also sheds a light on the production process of these bricks.
To summarize a lot of what Stern said, there are two broad categories of clay: residual and transported clay. When discussing the cream city bricks, we are interested in the transported clay, which simply means “clays… formed of rocks disintegrated in one location and transported elsewhere by water, ice, and wind.” And the transported clay in Wisconsin was transported primarily by two different methods: glacial action and water. Here, we are concerned with the clay transported by water, as Stern says it makes up most of the clay found in the state and that glacial clay is generally “difficult to work into a brick due to the presence of large pebbles and boulders.” Stern says that these clays are called “lacustrine clays” and that they were deposited during “successive advances and retreats of ice sheets during the glacial period.”
This is where we come into the picture, as Stern says that the lacustrine clays make clay deposits much thicker than the glacial deposits and “they are found in the greatest depth along the shorelines of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior.” He then begins to discuss some of the methods for producing Cream City bricks from this clay. Evidently, the color of the clay in a lacustrine deposit would change as you went deeper. Near the top, it was a “reddish brown,” and while the lower beds were “of a bluish or pinkish tint.” According to Stern, “these layers exhibited different properties when burned. The upper, red layer tended to burn closer to a more familiar red brick, while the lower clay produced a pure white or buff when burned.” He then said that brick makers commonly mixed the two in a ratio of one-part red clay with three parts blue to make what we now call the Cream City bricks. Secondly, the bricks must be fired at a temperature four times that of red bricks. This allows the lime and magnesium to bond with the iron, rather than let the iron oxidize as would occur in a typical red brick. It is this process which gives the bricks both their color and noted durability. As for how the lime and magnesium got there in the first place, Stern says that a mineral known as dolomite, which is a “double carbonate of lime and magnesia,” is thought to be the culprit.
There is loads of interesting information regarding these bricks and I have truly only scratched the surface in my article. For instance, the Lighthouse Depot which is responsible for the construction of the light houses on Lake Michigan was located in Milwaukee, and so many of our lighthouses are built from Cream City bricks, including Big Sable Point which was encased in steel at a later point. This was due to the brick’s deterioration. Even though cream city bricks are known for their durability, the production process could be quite tricky, as we have just learned, and it was possible for faulty bricks to have been made instead. Next time you drive by a local church or office made from these Cream City bricks, I hope you pause a minute to appreciate this unique part of our history.