As spring washes over us with balmier air, happy sunshine and all the hope that springs eternal in the human heart, we can’t help dreaming. Yes, we’re still in the midst of the Great Pandemic and our dreams are, for the most part, on hold. But we’re still hoping, down deep, that maybe, just maybe, we’ll be able to enjoy at least some of the joys good weather brings, even if we have to wait until summer is winding down.
One of those joys is The Cruise. I have tons of friends and relatives who have taken cruises. Many love them so much that they’re cruising every chance they get. Going anywhere and everywhere in the world, pampered to the nines, at bargain prices—now that’s the way to go, right?
Wrong! First of all, since cruise ships are currently coronavirus wonderlands, they’re off limits for now. Second of all, when they do come back into public health favor, they’re still top danger zones when it comes to your well-being. So if you’re pining for your summer cruise, and hoping that it will still come off, here’s some literal food for thought.
I personally have never been on a cruise, for two reasons. One, I never really thought about it. And two, when I did think about it, the only thing that came to mind was all that food.
Even though a cruise is supposed to be the experience of a lifetime, with every activity under the sun available to spoil you silly, the one activity that seems to be tops on everyone’s list is eating.
I’d heard about the mind-boggling buffets, with all-you-can-eat shrimp, lobster, steak and whatever else your stomach could desire. I’d heard about the all-night pizza, the cafes, the bars and pubs. I’d heard about the casual dining, the high-end dining, the free snacks, the appetizer bars, the burgers, the hot dogs, the ice cream shops, the candy emporiums…In short, for a foodaholic like myself, and a diabetic to boot, setting foot on a cruise ship would be like getting a package deal to the ultimate destination—the Great Beyond.
So I’ve heroically avoided the cruise experience, even though, at ridiculously affordable prices, it certainly is tempting.
I once did an online tour of a Carnival Cruise. On the “Onboard Experience” link, there were some 70 activities. Approximately 30 of these were food related. As I surveyed the various restaurants, bars, cafes and other gastronomic options, I started to experience all sorts of involuntary reflex responses. My mouth began to water. My stomach began to growl. My taste buds began to wail.
That’s because the Chef’s Table was calling to them. “Treat your taste buds to the experience of a lifetime, culminating in a sumptuous multicourse dinner hosted by one of our master chefs,” read the promo. “Your VIP experience starts with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres…the evening concludes with a mind-blowing full-service dinner of amazing appetizers, entrees and desserts not found on our regular dining menus.” All for just $75. Not bad, price-wise, but my bad, health-wise.
And that was just the beginning. Got a yen for Asian? Start out at Ji-Ji’s Asian Kitchen, continue on to Bonsai Sushi, and end up at Mongolian Wok, where you can “chow down on some delicious Asian goodness. Will it be mussels and Szechuan? Beef and Thai Barbecue? Chicken and Black Bean? Don’t worry, the decision doesn’t have to be final.” Whew! “With Mongolian Wok open every day from late morning to early evening, you can come back and try as many combos as your heart desires!”
Let’s see. Breakfast at the Coffee Bar, “just like a trip to one of Europe’s most decadent cafes!” After enjoying a big specialty coffee and a selection from their lavish pastry bar, I’d better start planning lunch.
Am I in an Italian mood? There’s Cucina del Capito, where I can dine on “Italian-American dishes inspired by the recipes from our Italian captains’ and officers’ childhoods,” or go cheap with the complimentary pasta lunch. Hmmm…
No, I think I want Mexican, at the Blue Iguana Cantina. On the other hand, it’s tough to resist the Italian sausage, barbecue chicken breast and pulled pork sandwich at Fat Jimmy’s, plus the “sides that get your barbecue juices flowing. Bring everyone, because the food’s great, free and there’s plenty of it!”
But maybe in a few hours I’ll be in a burger mood. Fret not! It’s Guy’s Burger Joint to the rescue. Guy’s as in Food Network superstar Guy Fieri, and his menu to die for—literally, as one happy customer warned on the website, about the Big Patty Burger, a monstrous creation of ground beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, Mornay sauce, butter and other fatal attractions that probably clocks in at around a million calories.
Let’s see, it’s early afternoon. What’ll I do until dinner? Should I feel faint, I could make an emergency run to the Taste Bar for complimentary appetizers offering “a new and different delicacy each day.” Or, there’s always SeaDogs, for free hot dogs with any and all toppings; Java Blue Café, for a midday pick-me-up; Cherry on Top candy paradise; or a good old malt at the Shake Shop.
Dinnertime! Signature Dining sounds good. “Chances are, you’ve worked up an appetite after a day of awesome onboard activities,” reads the promo. Yeah—I’ve worked up an appetite after a day of strenuous eating! “Now it’s time to feast on amazing culinary delights in one of our dazzling main dining rooms. ‘Your Time Dining’ gives you the option of dining early, late, or whenever you feel the urge.”
And I can keep on dining, all night long. After the eight or nine bars close, there’s always the 24-hour pizza buffet, or 24-hour room service. Wow. On a Carnival Cruise, the destination is irrelevant, because there’s only one real destination: the Land of No Restraint!
So how much weight can you expect to gain on a cruise? Statistics say anywhere from five to 11 pounds, with the average, according to one cruise director, being eight pounds.
Of course, nobody needs to gorge to the gills on one of these floating cities. You can always spend your time walking the miles of decks, or working out in the gyms, or doing laps in the Olympic sized pools. And you can always just say no to the bad food, and take extra helpings of salad and club soda. Uh huh.
Probably three percent of humans have that kind of self-discipline. For the remaining 97 percent, put it in front of us and we cave.
Anyway, even though I have no intention of ever taking a cruise, it was fun to see just what I’ve been missing.
And while I’m still in the field of dreams, when the country’s up and running again, there’s always Golden Corral.