A capacity crowd enjoyed the colorful, candy-coated cautionary tale, “Willy Wonka: the Musical” based upon the classic Roald Dahl book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Sunday, March 13. The third performance of that weekend showcased the literary study in the content of one’s character as a toe-tapping, sugar sweet treat for the audience.
Bright and beautiful costumes and backgrounds let the large ensemble cast from both the Hart Middle School and Hart High School drama clubs shine. The sets were truly magical — especially the inside of Wonka’s factory, where they were able to recreate the famous scene from the 1971 film, where Augustus Gloop drinks from the chocolate river and accidentally falls in. And with more than 20 musical numbers across two acts, a tremendous number of set changes took place, but they were done swiftly and with bouncy music to make the transitions more entertaining for the audience.
The ever-wise Oompa Loompas, in delightful harmony, detail the folly of four of the seven deadly sins: gluttony (Augustus Gloop), pride (Violet Beauregarde), greed (Veruca Salt), and sloth (Mike Teavee), with a final message to always tell the truth — and that could be contagious.
My eldest son and I snagged two seats for the sold-out Sunday show. It was his first time watching a musical, and he said he quite enjoyed it, and that he would like to perform in something like that one day. The drama club members on stage also seemed to be having a lot of fun in their various roles, with some portraying three different characters.
Sixth grade student, Asher Zost, took on the demanding main role of Charlie Bucket, where he had to sing, dance and act against a multitude of older, more-seasoned actors. For his first production, he held his own, and with more roles, his confidence will grow.
River Kistler played the titular character, clad in purple with chunky heeled boots and green goggle-like glasses. What really hit home with Kistler’s performance, along with his excellent narration throughout, was his explanation at the end. Those familiar with the story may have learned something they never knew about why Willy Wonka chose the particular rooms in his 1,700-room factory to be part of the tour. He explained to Charlie that he chose those rooms to tempt the golden ticket winners to see which one(s) had the ability to overcome temptation and do the right thing. He wasn’t looking for perfection, he was looking for self control and honesty. It was also very moving when Kistler became emotional after the performance, hugging fellow graduating senior Amanda Whitaker during the recognition ceremony for the nine graduating seniors from the drama club. Each was given a bouquet of flowers and another final bow.
One of those seniors was Lea Kusche, who played Mrs. Gloop. It was impressive to witness her ability to maintain a German accent not only as she spoke, but as she sang — which is a hard talent to master. However, during the intermission, I discovered that she is an exchange student from Germany, who is also very active in theater back home — making her perfect for the part. Her charge, young Augustus Gloop, played by another sixth grade student and first-time performer, Grady Anderson, had one of the most stellar voices, and comedic chops to boot.
Along with Augustus and Charlie, the drama club members that portrayed the other golden ticket winners, Veruca (Lucy Hayes), Violet (Gina Vander Kodde) and Mike (Ethan Sandoval) epitomized and rightfully overemphasized the flaws of their respective characters. In Sandoval’s cast bio in the program, he even stated that he was typecast (minus the rudeness).
As for their parents, played by Reed Schulz (Mr. Salt), Kelly Vander Kodde (Mrs. Beauregarde) and David Routley (Ms. Teavee), they did their best to let their “children” over-act to great efficiency, and were treated terribly by them throughout. These three were the embodiment, along with Mrs. Gloop, of permissive parenting — going through great lengths to keep their children “happy” at their own expense and the expense of others. As the Oompa Loompas sang — these parents really were to blame.
On the other hand is the Bucket family, impoverished, but always looking on the bright side. They teach Charlie about responsibility and kindness, traits he showcases on a number of occasions. Mr. Bucket (James Vega) and Mrs. Bucket (Grace McGhan) do their best to provide for him and their parents, Grandpa George (Carson Jensen), Grandma Georgina (Anaya VanderZwaag), Grandpa Joe (Michael Splane) and Grandma Josephine (Zoey Brown). The four grandparents offer much comic relief, especially from Jensen and Splane. Jensen hammed it up as the hard of hearing, but always caring, member of the grandparent quartet. He often repeated what the other three had just said and often heard rhyming words of what was actually spoken — leading the audience into fits of laughter. Splane also had a few comedic one-liners, such as admitting, while flying in the glass elevator, that he hadn’t been that high since the ‘80s.
The production had some whimsical and wonderful extra special touches for the audience, including candy for sale that could be consumed during the musical, and golden tickets that were included in some of the programs. Those that received one got a free bar of chocolate. A very nice touch, indeed. Even during the intermission, popular songs about candy played as the crowd got up to mingle for a few moments, or to visit the candy bar.
Though singing was not everyone’s main talent, the entire cast blended exceptionally well when they came together for larger numbers. “Cheer up, Charlie” had especially nice harmonies.
Two unplanned missteps were handled with expertise and professionalism by the actors. When Zost accidentally collided with reporter Phineous Trout, played by Travis Reed, Splane displayed real concern for both, as he made sure they were okay. Another cheekier moment came from Routley. The role was originally supposed to be played by Peyton Hansen, but it was announced at the beginning of the show that she was ill and unable to perform.
Routley did his best to embody the role, so dressed in a tracksuit, complete with a long brown wig and lipstick, he raised the pitch of his voice to better match what he thought Ms. Teavee would sound like. During the tour of Wonka’s factory, Routley would rest his hand on his popped hip and during one of these hip pops a bean bag fell out of his shirt. He quickly picked it up and tucked it back into his “support system,” shall we say, as the adults in the audience roared with laughter.
The entire cast truly did an inspiring job, and their hard work was well on display. Some community members remarked that they hoped there would be another weekend full of shows — it definitely seems like they could have packed the auditorium again.