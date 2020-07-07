The Outdoor Concert Series at the Hart Historic District starts this weekend, and if you haven’t been, you haven’t lived. At least in Hart.
I’ve been a Hart resident for 14 years now, and as a Los Angeles transplant, believe me, it was like suddenly being transported to a whole other time and place. It was so quiet! I mean, compared to L.A. You could actually hear the breeze blowing through the trees. Well, I don’t want to wax too eloquent. You could find cozy nooks and crannies all over Los Angeles, and where I lived—Pasadena—there was a true Midwestern sensibility. Which makes sense, because Pasadena was settled by Hoosiers, way back in the 1800s. There were tree-lined streets and quaint, old-fashioned houses and you knew all your neighbors and you could con yourself into believing that you were back home again in Indiana. Of course, a few blocks down was bustling Fair Oaks Avenue, with five Starbucks in 10 blocks, and about a mile down from that was the famous Colorado Blvd., the route of the grand Rose Parade. Pasadena definitely had its charms.
When I attended my first historical district concert, though, I knew I was definitely back in Old Michigan. Surrounded by an array of buildings that included a museum that housed everything from an antique mechanical doll display to a room of WWII memorabilia and a wildlife exhibit that was like a miniature natural history museum of its own, the atmosphere was truly unique.
I discovered that the area was actually the site of the Centennial Northern Market Chesapeake/Ohio Railroad deadhead on the edge of Chippewa Creek, and was deeded to the City of Hart by the Pere Marquette Railroad in 1984. The district was born in 1988, when a group of volunteers rolled up their sleeves and made it their mission to move the abandoned Sackrider Church from Elbridge Township to the corner of Union and Lincoln streets. The lovely little white brick church was built in 1897, and has been beautifully restored. Today, it’s a fully functional place of worship.
On the site is also the one-room Randall School, that dates from 1876; the legendary Chief Cobmoosa cabin; the Pere Marquette Railroad depot; a logger cabin; and the old Schaner Feed Mill. All in all, it’s the perfect place to hold a summer concert on the green, just like they did 150 years ago. We’re all familiar with idyllic images of those summer band concerts in the park that defined 19th and early 20th century American life. The historic district concerts have that old-timey community feel. You bring your lawn chair and a picnic if you want, and sit on the green, chatting and chowing with friends as musicians perform in the old depot. If the spirit moves you, you can get up and dance. It’s all very informal and carefree.
I once brought my mom, Hazel, to one of the concerts, a few years before she died. She was in a wheelchair, but that didn’t stop her from joining in the dancing that suddenly erupted on the spur of the moment, to, I believe, some polka tune. I took her hands and we moved around to the beat and she was absolutely transported with joy. It’s one of my fondest memories of her, and of the whole scene, where you see people of all ages, united by the common bond of music in free flow.
The person who’s been organizing the concerts practically since they began is my friend, Sally DeFreitas. The other day I was talking with her about this year’s lineup, and I asked her how she got into the whole thing.
“It was around 13 years ago,” she replied. “Lynn Bromley did the first series. The musicians were doing it for free, and the next year I decided that they should be paid. I’m a musician myself, after all.”
Sally was a member of the Happy Farmers co-op in Ferry, and she appealed to the group for funds. I guess being the Happy Farmers, they were happy to help. Sally took over the series, and the musicians were happy too, and, well, everybody was happy! Especially the audience, which grew from year to year, until the series became a local tradition.
“We’re supporting live music,” Sally says. “To me, that’s extremely important.”
Sally had another reason for becoming involved. “I was a member of the historic district. And my mother was one of the volunteers who stepped up and got the money to move the Sackrider Church here, and to eventually claim the land. So the district is important to me, on a personal level.”
Sally’s mother was someone many of you will remember—Esther Chesness, a lifelong area resident and school teacher, whose love of history was a primary motivating factor in her life. A tiny, dynamic woman, Esther was known for her antique collections and was a member of the Grange. And she was still as active as ever in community life when she passed away suddenly in 2005, at the age of 93.
Esther would undoubtedly be proud of her daughter’s commitment to keeping the district alive and swinging. This year’s lineup begins this Saturday, July 10, at 7 p.m. with the Cats & Jammers, a band from the Custer area that will set toes to tapping with “a wide variety of tunes ranging from polkas and swing to good old-fashioned country.” The remaining concerts, which run every Saturday through July, include Silverado (July 17), Road Less Traveled (July 21) and Truck Driver Bingo (July 31).
COVID-19 has changed a few things, though. This year there won’t be any fresh popped popcorn, although there will be pretzels, potato chips and other snacks in bags. Drinks will also be available for sale. Concert goers may bring their own food. And social distancing is requested.
There’s no admission charge, but donations are welcome.
So mosey on down to the district for some old-fashioned summer night fun. I’ll be there, and I wish Hazel could be too. But who knows? Maybe she’ll be listening in from heaven and, no longer bound by age and infirmity, will be dancing in the clouds.